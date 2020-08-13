Gallinari registered 14 points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Gallinari would've had an awful night hadn't it been for the fact that he went 10 times to the charity stripe, making each one of his attempts. Gallinari hasn't played more than 25 minutes in all but one of his last six games, presumably because the Thunder want to keep him as healthy as possible for the playoffs. That hasn't stopped the Italian from producing, however, as Gallinari has scored 14 or more points in all but one game in the Orlando bubble.