Gallinari generated 27 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Spurs.

Gallinari was extraordinarily efficient, finishing with nearly three times as many points as field goal attempts while contributing across multiple categories. He managed season highs in scoring, threes and steals, and Saturday's matchup versus a depleted Warriors defense represents another solid opportunity for Gallinari to register an impressive stat line.