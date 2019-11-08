Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 27 in Thursday's loss
Gallinari generated 27 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Spurs.
Gallinari was extraordinarily efficient, finishing with nearly three times as many points as field goal attempts while contributing across multiple categories. He managed season highs in scoring, threes and steals, and Saturday's matchup versus a depleted Warriors defense represents another solid opportunity for Gallinari to register an impressive stat line.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Rattles off 16 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Shines from three, charity stripe•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Puts up 21 points•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Double-double in 25 minutes•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Scores 16 points in 22 minutes•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Ready to roll Monday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.