Gallinari registered 29 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 Game 1 loss to the Rockets.

Gallinari paced the team in scoring, using his size advantage down low and working his way to the line time and again. He had a great deal of success against the Rockets during the regular season, amassing per-game averages of 21.7 points (42.6 FG, 42.9 3Pt, 100.0 FT), 10.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 32.3 minutes through three tilts, and Gallinari will look to keep having his way against Houston going forward in this first round series.