Schroder finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal over 32 minutes Sunday against the Timberwolves.

Schroder logged big minutes off the bench and played a key role in Oklahoma City's 132-126 victory. The 25-year-old has been red hot to begin the month of April, scoring 14 or more points in each of the previous three games. Schroder will aim to maintain this level of production with only two matchups remaining in the regular season.