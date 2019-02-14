Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Out Thursday
Schroder (personal) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Schroder appears to be set to miss his second-straight game due to the birth of his child. Unless anything changes, veteran Raymond Felton will inherit most of the minutes created by Schroder's absence.
