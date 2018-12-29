Schroder supplied 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in the Thunder's 118-102 win over the Suns on Friday.

Schroder entered the starting lineup with Paul George (quadriceps) on the shelf Friday, and he responded with his third tally of at least 20 points in December. Unsurprisingly, the veteran guard saw a spike in usage, with the 18 shot attempts he put up equaling a monthly high. Schroder will likely be called upon for another run with the first unit if George is forced to sit out Sunday's game against the Mavericks, which would afford him another opportunity to provide additional value for those holding him in season-long formats and as a mid-priced DFS option.