Giddey provided 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 victory over the Hornets.

From a fantasy and statistical perspective, Giddey is ending the season on a sizzling streak, and he's taking advantage of the absences of both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) and Jalen Williams (ankle) to fill the stat sheet regularly. This was Giddey's second triple-double over his last five appearances, a span in which he's averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest.