Giddey notched 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-85 victory over New Orleans in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Giddey put together his best performance of the postseason, helping guide the Thunder to a comfortable victory. He was one of three Oklahoma City players to score at least 20 points, a feat achieved by no one for the Pelicans. Now leading the series 3-0, the Thunder will look to end things in Game 4 Monday.