Giddey (hip) won't play Friday night against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Giddey was hit with a questionable tag earlier in the day, and the team has since decided to sit him down for Friday's contest. Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace should be the next two up to see chances at shooting guard.
