Giddey closed Saturday's 117-116 loss to Dallas in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes.

Giddey played just 10 minutes in the loss, ending what has been a disappointing season for the young Australian. Having started the majority of the season, he was moved to the bench in recent times. In fact, he played fewer than 15 minutes in five straight games to end the campaign, placing some doubt over what his role could look like in 2024/25.