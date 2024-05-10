Giddey closed Thursday's 119-110 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 11 minutes.

Giddey's minutes continue to decrease with each passing game, and it wouldn't be surprising if he moves to a bench role ahead of Game 3 given how much he's struggled on both ends of the court. He delivered good numbers against the Pelicans, but in the two outings against Dallas, he's averaging 5.0 points while shooting 40 percent from the floor across 14 minutes.