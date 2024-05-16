Giddey will come of the bench for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Mavericks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Giddey has seen his playing time drop off drastically during the series, seeing fewer than 15 minutes in three straight contest. He's been a non-factor against Dallas, averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.3 minutes per contest. Isaiah Joe will replace him in the starting lineup next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.