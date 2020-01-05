Thunder's Justin Patton: New high in scoring in G League
Patton put up 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds, five blocks and four assists Friday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 109-107 loss to the Erie BayHawks.
Patton hasn't seen any action with the Thunder since Nov. 27, and he'll likely remain in the G League for the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign after much of the 2017 first-round pick's first two professional seasons were lost to injury. After turning his best scoring tally as a member of the Blue on Friday, Patton is now averaging 10.6 points (on 51.4 percent shooting from the field), 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 blocks in 27.3 minutes over 20 G League appearances (19 starts).
