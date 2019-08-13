Patton and the Thunder agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but it's likely a shorter-term pact that could include partial guarantees. Patton was a first-round pick in 2017, but he's been limited by foot injuries for much of his NBA career. Patton has appeared in only four total games for the Timberwolves and 76ers, though he's logged time in 49 G League contests, putting up 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game.