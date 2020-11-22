The Thunder acquired Williams from the Pelicans on Sunday as part of a four-team deal that also includes the Bucks and Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jrue Holiday (to Milwaukee), Eric Bledsoe (to New Orleans) and Steven Adams (to New Orleans) are the principle players involved in the deal, while Oklahoma City received George Hill, Josh Gray, Zylan Cheatham, Darius Miller and three future first-round picks to go along with Williams. Williams is little more than a throw-in piece to the deal, though he proved to be a useful bench player for the Pelicans in 2019-20, averaging 3.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game over 39 appearances. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, in order the facilitate the trade, the Thunder are expected to extend Williams a qualifying offer and retain him on a three-year contract. The first year of that deal would be guaranteed.