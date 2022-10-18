Dort (quadriceps) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Dort exited the preseason finale with a bruised left quad but will be fine for the opener. He reached career marks in points (17.2), rebounds (4.2), field-goal percentage (40.4) and free-throw percentage (84.3) last season.
