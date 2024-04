Dort racked up 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-92 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren carried the Thunder to a blowout win in Game 2 of the series, but Dort made his presence felt Wednesday and was an absolute menace from beyond the arc. Dort should remain a capable contributor as the series heads to New Orleans for Game 3 on Saturday.