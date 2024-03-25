Dort (head) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Dort left Sunday's loss to the Bucks due to a face/nose contusion but has avoided an injury and will suit up Tuesday. In March (11 appearances), Dort has averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Won't return Sunday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Heads to locker room•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Hits for 18 against Pacers•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Drains four threes Sunday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Woeful in loss Saturday•