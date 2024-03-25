Dort (head) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

Dort left Sunday's loss to the Bucks due to a face/nose contusion but has avoided an injury and will suit up Tuesday. In March (11 appearances), Dort has averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.