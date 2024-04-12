Dort (rest) isn't listed on the Thunder's injury report ahead of Friday's matchup versus the Bucks.

Dort took a seat for Wednesday's win over the Spurs, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, but will return to action Friday. Over his last five appearances, Dort has averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.4 minutes per game.