Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Hasn't appeared in regular season
Dort is yet to make his regular season debut in 2019-20.
Dort has unsurprisingly not been part of the team's rotation through four regular season games, remaining on the inactive list. Given that he's on a two-way deal and averaged 4.8 points (42.9 FG, 33.3 3Pt, 57.1 FT), 1.3 steals, 1.0 rebound, and 0.5 assists in 7.5 minutes through four preseason tilts, Dort will almost certainly have to prove his worth in the G League before getting a shot to succeed with the Thunder.
