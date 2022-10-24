Dort produced 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Dort led his team with 20 points in the contest, but he failed to score with efficiency. He's struggled tremendously from the field to open the 2022-23 season, knocking down just 12 of 40 attempts in his first three contests. However, he should continue to see plenty of opportunities to lock in moving forward, logging 30 or more minutes in each game in the early going.