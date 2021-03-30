Dort (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
The 21-year-old suffered a concussion during Saturday's loss to the Celtics and will be sidelined for the second straight game Wednesday. Dort will be unavailable until he clears the league's concussion protocols.
More News
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Officially out Monday•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: In concussion protocols•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Suffers possible concussion•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Back in starting five•
-
Thunder's Luguentz Dort: Good to go Wednesday•