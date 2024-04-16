Sarr left Monday's Game 3 of the G League Finals against the Maine Celtics due to an ankle injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Sarr was involved in a collision while pursuing a rebound, and he ultimately needed to be carried to the locker room. His return to Monday's clash seems unlikely given the circumstances in which he exited.
