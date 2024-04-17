The Thunder announced Wednesday that Sarr sustained a ruptured left Achilles' tendon rupture while playing for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday in the club's 117-100 win over the Maine Celtics in Game 3 of the G League Finals.

While the Thunder are expected to release an updated return timetable for Sarr in the coming months, he'll need surgery to address the injury and will likely miss a significant chunk of the 2024-25 season. Sarr split time between the NBA and G League this season as a two-way player and would have been ineligible to compete for the Thunder in the playoffs even if he hadn't suffered the significant injury Monday. Sarr is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.