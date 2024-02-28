Sarr logged 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Oklahoma City's 120-101 win over Austin on Friday.

Sarr had a very productive effort on Friday, leading the way with 18 rebounds. He was an integral part of the team offensively, scoring 21 points and obtaining seven offensive rebounds.