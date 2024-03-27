Sarr logged 10 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes Saturday in the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 112-95 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Through 15 outings in the G League this season, Sarr -- who is one of the Thunder's three two-way players -- is averaging 13.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per contest.