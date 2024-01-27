Sarr (hip) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Pistons.
Sarr will return to action Sunday after missing the last two contests with a right hip strain. However, Sarr is unlikely to receive significant playing time.
More News
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Still sidelined Friday•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Out Tuesday with hip injury•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Good to go against Portland•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Olivier Sarr: Records double-double in loss•