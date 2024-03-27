Sarr logged 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Oklahoma City Blue's win over the Memphis Hustle on Friday, Mar. 15.

Sarr had a very strong performance on the boards, leading the team with 16. He was also a key offensive player, scoring 17 points on 14 shots.