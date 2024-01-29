Sarr (hip) played the final 5:30 of Sunday's 120-104 loss to the Pistons, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound.

Though he was available to play after missing the Thunder's last three games with a right hip strain, Sarr wasn't a part of the rotation while the contest was competitive. He didn't check into the game until after the midway point of the fourth quarter, when the Thunder were trailing by 16 points and had already essentially conceded the win. The two-way player remains behind Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Wililams and Kenrich Williams in the pecking order at center and could be headed to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in the near future to get more meaningful run.