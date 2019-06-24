Thunder's Paul George: Could miss preseason action
George (shoulder) could be sidelined for the start of the Thunder's preseason schedule while recovering from the right rotator cuff and left labrum surgeries he required in May, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
General manager Sam Presti said Friday that George is "doing well" in his recovery, but the Thunder won't have a better feel for his status until training camp commences in September. Even if George is withheld from action early in the preseason, the Thunder don't appear to be fearing his availability for the start of the 2019-20 campaign. So long as George is good to go for the season opener, he should remain a viable building block in fantasy drafts.
