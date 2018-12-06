Thunder's Paul George: Has best game of season Wednesday

George posted 47 points (15-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over the Nets.

George popped off for a season-high in points Wednesday night, with most of his damage done by getting to the charity stripe and hitting clutch three-pointers. The rebound total was also a season-high, so it's unlikely George repeats this kind of performance, but it does show what he is capable of.