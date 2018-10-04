George (personal) rejoined the Thunder on Thursday and will play in Friday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

George missed Wednesday's preseason opener due to a personal matter, but has rejoined the team a day later and doesn't appear likely to miss any more time. Head coach Billy Donovan confirmed George will take the court for Friday's exhibition versus the Timberwolves and he should immediately slot into the starting five. In the corresponding move, look for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to head back to a bench role.