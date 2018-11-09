Thunder's Paul George: Strong contributions in win
George recorded 20 points (7-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's win over the Rockets.
George led the way for the Thunder, who were missing Russell Westbrook (ankle), with one of his best all-around performances of the year. The veteran wing has struggled shooting the ball so far this year, hitting just 39.4 percent of his shots from the field but has continued his excellent production elsewhere. George's poor shooting may be the product of increased defensive attention with Westbrook out. George is a excellent fantasy option and will only get better as he gets on track shooting the ball.
