Felton pitched in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one assist and two steals across 18 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Felton posted his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort after not having accomplished the feat in his first 10 games of March. The 13-year veteran typically sees minutes in the teens, but his production remains hard to trust unless he sees a spot start due to injury in front of him.