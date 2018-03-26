Thunder's Raymond Felton: Contributes 11 points in Sunday's loss
Felton pitched in 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one assist and two steals across 18 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Felton posted his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort after not having accomplished the feat in his first 10 games of March. The 13-year veteran typically sees minutes in the teens, but his production remains hard to trust unless he sees a spot start due to injury in front of him.
More News
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 13 points in 13 minutes•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Returns to bench Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Fills out stat sheet in Sunday's start•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Modest in spot start•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Will start Thursday against Lakers•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...