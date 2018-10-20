Thunder's Raymond Felton: Double-digit scoring total off bench
Felton generated 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 18 minutes in the Thunder's 108-92 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
The veteran paced the second unit in scoring and provided some much-needed offensive production on a night when Paul George and Dennis Schroder combined to go an atrocious 9-for-42 from the field. Felton's positional versatility figures to provide him a modest but consistent allotment of minutes in the upper teens on average this season, following a 2017-18 campaign when he appeared all 82 games and averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds across 16.6 minutes.
