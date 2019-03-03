Felton finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Spurs.

Felton saw fairly significant minutes since Dennis Schroder stepped into a starting role with Paul George (shoulder) sidelined. With that being said, Felton has reached double figures in scoring just four times across 21 appearances this season, and the 34-year-old point guard is no longer a viable option in fantasy.