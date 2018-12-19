Felton will be suspended for Wednesday's game against the Kings following his participation in the on-court scuffle in Monday's game against the Bulls, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports.

Raymond Felton, along with teammate Dennis Schroder, left the bench after a fight broke out in Monday's contest, and the violation of league rules results in a one-game suspension for each. With that, the Thunder will be without each of their true backup point guards for Wednesday's outing, which will likely result in Deonte Burton or Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot seeing extra minutes in the backcourt.