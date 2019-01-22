Felton (coach's decision) failed to leave the bench Monday in the Thunder's 127-109 win over the Knicks.

Oklahoma City was in control of the contest from the opening tip, but the blowout nature for the game didn't result in any run for Felton. That's been standard for about two months now, as Felton hasn't played since Dec. 30 and has seen action just twice in the Thunder's last 24 games. As the Feb. 7 trade deadline and subsequent buyout period nears, Felton might be a candidate to lose his spot on the roster if the Thunder determine better backcourt depth options are available on the market.