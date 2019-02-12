Felton produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

With Alex Abrines recently getting released and Dennis Schroder (personal) sitting out Monday, the Thunder dusted off Felton and inserted him back into the rotation. Despite having logged no game action since Dec. 30, Felton displayed little rust while providing some useful scoring off the bench. It's possible that Felton could use this outing as a springboard to stick in the rotation moving forward, but his playing time will almost certainly decline once Schroder is back in action.