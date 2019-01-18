Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another dismal shooting night

Westbrook accrued 26 points (7-30 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 43 minutes Thursday in the Thunder's 138-128 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Westbrook's pedestrian shooting from the free-throw line was actually an improvement from his season-long percentage (64.5%), but the 23.3 percent mark from the field on heavy volume was atrocious. At this point, those rostering Westbrook may be forced to punt the percentage categories or abandon visions of picking up major standings points in those two areas. Westbrook has at least propped up his value by averaging a triple-double for the third season in a row while boosting his steals per game (2.5) to a career-high level.