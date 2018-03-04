Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss
Westbrook delivered 30 points (12-31 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
With Carmelo Anthony sitting for rest, Westbrook enjoyed even more usage than customary, with his number of shot attempts easily serving as a game high. Westbrook has now notched a double-or triple-double in each of his last six games, although his 38.7 percent success rate from the field Saturday marked his fourth contest over the last six with a sub-40-percent figure. Despite the occasional shooting struggles, the perennial All-Star continues to consistently provide eye-popping rebound and assist numbers, keeping his value at elite levels across all formats. His current offensive surge is a nice bonus, as he's now scored 30 or 43 points in his last three contests.
