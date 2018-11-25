Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Injures ankle, remains in game
Westbrook got tangled up with Denver's Paul Millsap and hurt his left ankle during Saturday's game, T.J. McBride of Mile High Hoops reports.
Westbrook stayed on the ground for a while, but later walked off the court under his own power. The Thunder called a timeout after the play, and Westbrook returned to the game without missing any time, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports. It looks like Westbrook may have avoided a serious injury, but we'll need to monitor his condition Sunday. Oklahoma City is off until Wednesday when they host Cleveland.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Teases another triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in marquee win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Excels in return•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will play Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Will be evaluated pregame•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Won't play Monday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...