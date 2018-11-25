Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Injures ankle, remains in game

Westbrook got tangled up with Denver's Paul Millsap and hurt his left ankle during Saturday's game, T.J. McBride of Mile High Hoops reports.

Westbrook stayed on the ground for a while, but later walked off the court under his own power. The Thunder called a timeout after the play, and Westbrook returned to the game without missing any time, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports. It looks like Westbrook may have avoided a serious injury, but we'll need to monitor his condition Sunday. Oklahoma City is off until Wednesday when they host Cleveland.