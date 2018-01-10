Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Just misses on third straight triple-double

Westbrook recorded 22 points (7-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 35 minutes during a 117-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Westbrook fell just one rebound shy of his third consecutive triple-double in the losing effort. The two blocks were a surprise, as it marked a new season high for him. Westbrook struggled with his shot in the loss, as the 35 percent shooting percentage marked his worst shooting effort since Dec. 15.