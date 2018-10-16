Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Officially ruled out for opener

Westbrook (knee) has been ruled out for the Thunder's season opener Tuesday against Golden State, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Westbrook missed the entire preseason following a minor procedure on his right knee, but the Thunder were holding out hope that he'd be cleared to play in the regular season opener. While the former MVP was close to returning, he'll remain out Tuesday and set his sights on a potential debut Friday night against the Clippers in Los Angeles.