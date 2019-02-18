Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 17 in loss

Westbrook totaled 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 19 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Westbrook had a poor night shooting the ball, and he wasn't able to come up with solid production rebounding or facilitating. He played only 19 minutes off the bench, but despite his 17 points, it was not a good performance for Westbrook. He'll try to record his 12th consecutive triple-double when the Thunder return from the All-Star break.