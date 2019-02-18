Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 17 in loss
Westbrook totaled 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 19 minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
Westbrook had a poor night shooting the ball, and he wasn't able to come up with solid production rebounding or facilitating. He played only 19 minutes off the bench, but despite his 17 points, it was not a good performance for Westbrook. He'll try to record his 12th consecutive triple-double when the Thunder return from the All-Star break.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Huge triple-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Sets triple-double record•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Ties NBA triple-double mark•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts eighth straight triple-double•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Inefficient night Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another massive triple-double•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...