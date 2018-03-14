Play

Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 32 points in 35 minutes

Westbrook accounted for 32 points (12-20 FG, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Tuesday in Oklahoma City's win over Atlanta.

Westbrook registered his 100th career triple-double Tuesday in Atlanta, leading the Thunder to a crucial victory as they fight their way out of the middle of the Western Conference. The reigning MVP didn't attempt a shot from beyond-the-arc for only the fourth time this season, instead opting to spend most of his effort attacking the rim. He has attempted four total three-point-shots over the past four games, winning all four of those matchups and compiling a triple-double in three of them. It's an interesting trend that might be worth your attention as the Thunder season winds down.

