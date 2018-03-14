Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 32 points in 35 minutes
Westbrook accounted for 32 points (12-20 FG, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Tuesday in Oklahoma City's win over Atlanta.
Westbrook registered his 100th career triple-double Tuesday in Atlanta, leading the Thunder to a crucial victory as they fight their way out of the middle of the Western Conference. The reigning MVP didn't attempt a shot from beyond-the-arc for only the fourth time this season, instead opting to spend most of his effort attacking the rim. He has attempted four total three-point-shots over the past four games, winning all four of those matchups and compiling a triple-double in three of them. It's an interesting trend that might be worth your attention as the Thunder season winds down.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another triple-double Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores team-high 27 points Thursday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Turns ball over nine times in win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Explodes for 43 in Friday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...