Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Secures triple-double Thursday
Westbrook finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds, one block and seven turnovers across 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 victory over the Knicks.
Westbrook took the fewest shots out of the team's new 'big three' of him, Paul George (23 shots) and Carmelo Anthony (20 shots). But, the 2016-17 MVP got his teammates involved in a big way, dropping 16 assists -- a feat he achieved just seven times last season. We'll have to use a wait-and-see approach to figure out whether this trend will continue. Even if it does, Westbrook will seemingly still remain one of the most valuable fantasy players in every format.
