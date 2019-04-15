Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-double in Game 1 loss

Westbrook racked up 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Westbrook couldn't buy a bucket from beyond the arc but still put forth a fairly efficient scoring performance while making his usual contributions in the rebounding and assist departments. The triple-double machine will more than likely remain in attack mode as he tries to help his team even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.