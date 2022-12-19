Gilgeous-Alexander (back) is available for Monday's contest against Portland, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After missing the Thunder's previous contest with a back injury, Gilgeous-Alexander is officially available to make his return to the court Monday. The first-time All-Star candidate is averaging 31.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals across 35.7 minutes per game this season. Isaiah Joe figures to return back to his reserve role with Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup.