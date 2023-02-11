Gilgeous-Alexander finished Friday's 138-129 victory over the Trail Blazers with 44 points (13-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 18-19 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 of his points by halftime, hitting 7-of-8 shots. He's now scored at least 30 points in eight of his last 10 games, and he now has five games this season with at least 40 points. His fantasy managers are just hoping the Thunder will be competitive enough to stay out of tanking territory down the stretch. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will get a couple days off before facing the Pelicans on Monday.